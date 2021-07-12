ArcelorMittal Brazil eyes sanitation segment as new steel opportunity

Monday, 12 July 2021 10:26:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil is eyeing the sanitation segment in Brazil, as the country prepares to tackle the sector through a new regulation.

“We’re ready for this challenge,” said Gustavo Canaan, director of corporate sales and international trade at ArcelorMittal Long Carbon LatAm.

In June 2020, the Brazilian Senate approved a new sanitation bill, which is expected to incentivize cities and states to privatize water and sewage companies. The bill expects to help achieve the universalization of sanitation services by 2033, and would draw billions of reals in investments.

ArcelorMittal Brazil has been studying the massive sanitation sector in Brazil at least since 2019, according to a media report from Epoca Negocios. At the time, a working group involving different sectors was set to identity opportunities in terms of steel use.

ArcelorMittal Brazil, along with other companies in this group, identified the following segments as having potential for steel use: domestic sewage, water treatment and rain drainage. The media report noted the domestic sewage sector is the one that offers the most opportunities. Sewage treatment units are robust constructions, which demand complex building phases, in which certain products can be used, including ready-to-use welded armor structures.