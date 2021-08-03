Aperam’s sales revenues up 31 percent in H1

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 15:49:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the current year.

In the second quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €213 million, increasing by 83.6 percent quarter on quarter and by 914.3 percent year on year, while the company’s sales revenues amounted to €1.27 billion, rising by 8.5 percent quarter on quarter and by 55.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Aperam’s EBITDA increased by 54.8 percent from the previous quarter and up by 453.1 percent year on year to €271 million. In the given quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments declined by 2.4 percent to 481,000 mt compared to the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, during the first half of the current year, the company’s net profit amounted to €329 million, compared to €50 million in the first half of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to €2.45 billion, up 31.0 percent year on year. In the first half, the company’s EBITDA rose by 213.7 percent year on year to €458 million. In the same period, Aperam’s steel shipments increased by 19.6 percent year on year to 974,000 mt.

“While restocking-driven demand, stretched global supply chains and positive effects from higher raw material prices will eventually fade, we expect the positive environment to persist during the second half of the year,” Timoteo Di Maulo, Aperam’s CEO, commented.