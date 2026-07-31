Aperam's stainless steel earnings strengthen in Q2 2026 amid higher prices

Luxembourg-based stainless steel producer Aperam has announced that its Stainless & Electrical Steel segment recorded sales revenue of €1.08 billion in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by nine percent quarter on quarter and by 6.8 percent year on year, mainly supported by higher selling prices.

The segment's steel shipments remained stable quarter on quarter and rose slightly year on year to 430,000 mt, despite an inventory buildup ahead of planned investments in Brazil. Its average steel selling price increased by 9.1 percent quarter on quarter and by 6.2 percent year on year to €2,400/mt.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment's adjusted EBITDA rose by 68.6 percent quarter on quarter to €59 million, supported by higher prices and positive valuation effects, though it remained below the €65 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025. Including an exceptional gain of €27 million, the segment's EBITDA reached €86 million, while its operating profit increased sharply to €62 million from €11 million in the previous quarter and €35 million one year earlier.

Aperam's overall sales revenue increased by 7.2 percent quarter on quarter and by 2.1 percent year on year to €1.69 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA rose by 44.4 percent quarter on quarter and by 16.1 percent year on year to €130 million, while net profit climbed to €116 million from €3 million in the first quarter and €19 million in the same quarter of 2025. Total shipments declined by 1.8 percent quarter on quarter but increased by 2.5 percent year on year to 606,000 mt.

Aperam CEO Sud Sivaji stated that the second quarter was the company's strongest quarter in four years, with all business units contributing and the Stainless & Electrical Steel and Recycling & Renewables segments returning to strength. He added that the company continued to convert its improved operating performance into cash and reduce debt despite higher raw material costs during the first half.

For the third quarter, Aperam expects adjusted EBITDA to decline due to the usual summer slowdown. Nevertheless, Sivaji noted that supportive EU safeguard measures and the structural improvements achieved through the company's Leadership Journey program should help Aperam remain resilient despite weak demand and energy-related inflation.