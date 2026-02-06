Aperam’s net profit drops sharply in 2025

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the given quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €29 million, compared to a net profit of €12 million in the third quarter, while its sales revenues amounted to €1.36 billion, decreasing by 3.7 percent quarter on quarter due to seasonality in Brazil and low demand in Europe, and declining by 7.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9.5 percent from the previous quarter and was down by 42.2 percent year on year to €67 million.

In the fourth quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments moved down by 2.3 percent quarter on quarter and increased by 9.7 percent year on year to 554,000 mt.

Meanwhile, in the full year, the company’s net profit came to €9 million, dropping sharply compared to €231 million in 2024, while its sales revenues fell by 2.8 percent year on year to €6.08 billion. In the given year, Aperam’s adjusted EBITDA decreased by 4.8 percent from the previous year to €339 million due to pricing pressure and low demand in Europe, while its steel shipments remained relatively stable at around 2.29 million mt.