Aperam posts €18 million net loss in Q1

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

In the first quarter, Aperam reported a net loss of €18 million, compared to a net loss of €19 million in the first quarter of the previous year. In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €1.66 billion, remaining stable year on year and up by 12.7 compared to the previous quarter. Aperam’s EBITDA increased by 56.4 percent year on year to €86 million.

In the given quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments rose by 13.9 percent quarter on quarter due to seasonal effects and were down by 1.7 percent year on year to 575,000 mt.

The company’s EBITDA in the second quarter this year is expected to be higher compared to the first quarter. “Reliable projections for the remainder of the year are challenging in the current volatile environment. What we can promise is a flexible and resilient company that lives up to its track record of delivering shareholder value,” stated Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam.