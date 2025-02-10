 |  Login 
Aperam posts higher net profit for 2024, lower prospects for Q1

Monday, 10 February 2025 15:09:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024.

In the given quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €12 million, compared to a net profit of €179 million in the third quarter, while its sales revenues amounted to €1.7 billion, decreasing by 1.5 percent quarter on quarter and by 5.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.2 percent from the previous quarter and was up by 110.9 percent year on year to €116 million.

In the fourth quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments moved down by 18.1 percent quarter on quarter and by 6.6 percent year on year to 505,000 mt.

Meanwhile, in the full year, the company’s net profit came to €231 million, compared to €203 million in 2023, while its sales revenues fell by 5.1 percent year on year to €6.25 billion, due to lower raw material prices. In the given year, Aperam’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.1 percent from the previous year to €356 million thanks to higher volumes, an improved product mix and higher margins, while its steel shipments moved up by 4.2 percent year on year to 2.29 million mt.

Aperam expects its EBITDA to fall in the next quarter and its net financial debt to grow due to the acquisition of Universal Stainless.


