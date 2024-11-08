Aperam returns to net profit in Q3

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

In the third quarter, the company reported a net profit of €179 million, compared to a net profit of €59 million in the previous quarter and a net loss of €42 million in the same quarter of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to €1.49 billion, falling by 8.6 percent quarter on quarter and rising by 2.1 percent year on year. Moreover, Aperam’s adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.1 percent from the second quarter and by 421.1 percent year on year to €99 million. In addition, the company’s steel shipments increased by 5.8 percent quarter on quarter and were up by 19.6 percent year on year to 617,000 mt.

Meanwhile, during the January-September period this year, Aperam’s net profit amounted to €219 million, compared to a net profit of €133 million in the first nine months of the previous year, while its sales revenues fell by 5.1 percent year on year to €4.78 billion. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.6 percent to €240 million, while its steel shipments moved down by 7.7 percent to 1.79 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.