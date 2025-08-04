 |  Login 
Aperam’s net profit drops sharply in H1 2025

Monday, 04 August 2025 16:20:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the current year.

In the second quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €19 million, compared to a net loss of €18 million in the first quarter and a net profit of €59 million in the same period last year, while the company’s sales revenues amounted to €1.65 billion, decreasing by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter and increasing by 1.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Aperam’s EBITDA moved up by 30.2 percent both from the previous quarter and the same quarter of the previous year to €112 million. In the given quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments increased by 2.8 percent quarter on quarter and were up by 1.4 percent compared to the same quarter of 2024 to 591,000 mt.

Meanwhile, during the first half of the current year, the company’s net profit amounted to €1 million, compared to €40 million in the first half of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to €3.31 billion, up 0.6 percent compared to the first half of 2024. In the given period, the company’s EBITDA increased by 40.4 percent year on year to €198 million, while its steel shipments were down by 0.2 percent year on year to 1.17 million mt.


