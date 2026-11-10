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Aperam returns to profit in Q3 2026 as EBITDA rises 39 percent year on year

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 12:07:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based stainless steel producer Aperam has reported a net profit of €7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss of €21 million a year earlier and a net profit of €116 million in the previous quarter, according to its latest results announcement.

Sales totaled €1.510 billion, up 7.1 percent year on year but down 10.6 percent quarter on quarter. Shipments declined by 10.9 percent from the previous quarter to 540,000 mt, reflecting the seasonal slowdown across key markets.

Efficiency gains and trade measures support earnings

EBITDA increased by 39 percent year on year to €103 million, supported by structural efficiency gains and trade defense measures. Adjusted EBITDA reached €105 million, compared with €74 million a year earlier and €130 million in the second quarter.

The stainless and electrical steel segment's adjusted EBITDA rose to €52 million from €36 million a year earlier, although weak European demand and seasonality weighed on quarterly performance. Robust Brazilian operations partly offset these pressures.

Nine-month profit improves, further debt reduction expected

In January-September, Aperam posted a net profit of €126 million, compared with a €20 million loss a year earlier. Sales reached €4.774 billion, while shipments increased to 1.763 million mt from 1.733 million mt.

Net financial debt fell to €980 million at the end of September from €993 million at the end of June. Assuming stable metal and product prices, Aperam expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be slightly higher than in the third quarter, alongside further debt reduction by year-end.

Tags: Luxembourg European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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