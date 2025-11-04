 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Aperam...

Aperam secures €120 million Gigarant-backed loan

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 14:35:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced a new €120 million loan backed by Gigarant NV, a special support facility of the Flemish government managed by its investment company PMV. The financial guarantee supports Aperam’s ongoing modernization at its Genk facility, ensuring its continued contribution to Flanders’ industrial strength and green transition goals.

Strengthening Aperam Genk’s sustainable growth

The new financing was arranged through a consortium of banks consisting of ING, KBC and Belfius, with Gigarant providing a state-backed guarantee to reduce risk and the cost of capital. According to Frederico Ayres Lima, CEO of Aperam Stainless and Services & Solutions Europe, the partnership “empowers Aperam Genk to pursue investments in industrial innovation and the green energy transition”.

Between 2018 and 2024, Aperam invested more than €350 million in its Genk site to modernize production lines, improve safety standards, accelerate digitalization and drive sustainable process innovation.

Renewable energy commitments

In a further push toward decarbonization, Aperam has signed a power purchase agreement with LRM, a Belgian venture capital firm, to source renewable electricity from the Kristal Solar Park in Limburg. This agreement complements Aperam’s existing on-site solar installations at both its Genk and Châtelet plants, enhancing the company’s renewable energy footprint.


Tags: Luxembourg European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal to introduce its latest generation of electrical steels

17 Sep | Steel News

Aperam’s net profit drops sharply in H1 2025

04 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal's net profit rises sharply in H1 2025, growth expected despite tariff pressure

31 Jul | Steel News

Luxembourg government eyes Liberty Dudelange acquisition to revive steel operations

24 Jul | Steel News

Aperam posts €18 million net loss in Q1

02 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal reports Q1 results, iron ore shipments remain strong

30 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal: Green transition faces technical and economic uncertainties

21 Apr | Steel News

Aperam posts higher net profit for 2024, lower prospects for Q1

10 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal achieves higher net profit in 2024

06 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and HP collaborate on steel additive manufacturing

12 Nov | Steel News