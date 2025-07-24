Luxembourg government eyes Liberty Dudelange acquisition to revive steel operations

The Luxembourg government has officially confirmed that it has submitted a formal bid to acquire Liberty Dudelange, the bankrupt steelmaker owned by UK-based Liberty Steel. The plant was declared bankrupt by the Luxembourg Commercial Court in late 2024 after nearly two years of inactivity.

The move signals a potential turning point for the strategically located site, which the government envisions repurposing for industrial and economic development.

Idle for years, Liberty Dudelange could get a second life

According to the ministry of the economy, acquiring the plant would allow for redevelopment of the existing infrastructure to reactivate steel-related industrial activities, create high-value job opportunities, and support defense-related projects, potentially allocating part of the facility for that purpose.

The government emphasizes that its proposal aims to maximize the use of the plant’s space while revitalizing the national industrial base.

Previous bid by Tosyalı Holding fell through

In early 2025, Turkish steel giant Tosyalı Holding had announced its intention to acquire Liberty Dudelange, as SteelOrbis reported previously. However, the deal was never finalized, with no official reason being disclosed.