Luxembourg government offers €14.5 million to acquire Liberty Dudelange

Revealing a potential price for the first time, the Luxembourg government has made a €14.5 million offer to acquire Liberty Dudelange, owned by UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel, aiming to repurpose the long-idle plant for new economic uses, according to media reports.

In July, the government submitted a formal bid to acquire the company, but did not disclose the offer price, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The offer targets industrial buildings and installations on parcels formerly housing Liberty Steel’s operations, with conditions including maintenance of assets until ownership is transferred and ensuring access to relevant documents.

The offer also addresses financial priorities such as satisfying preferential creditor claims, including wage claims and other obligations, before the transfer of ownership is concluded. Former Liberty Steel employees whose contracts were terminated will not be given priority for re-employment under the current plan.

The government’s bid reflects ongoing efforts to secure strategic industrial assets and support economic redevelopment in the Dudelange region following the collapse of Liberty Steel’s operations.