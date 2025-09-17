 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal to introduce its latest generation of electrical steels

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 12:10:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products is set to showcase its latest generation of electrical steels and a brand-new tailor-made services package at Coiltech Italia 2025 on September 17-18 in Italy. With e-mobility and industrial applications growing rapidly, ArcelorMittal is reinforcing its market leadership through product innovation, expanded capacity, and advanced customer support services.

ArcelorMittal will highlight its upgraded non-oriented electrical steels, notably its upgraded high polarization grades, self-bonding varnish coating solutions and its latest low-loss iCARe® 420Save grades. The next generation of iCARe 420Save grades is scheduled to come onstream in 2026, extending to 0.2 mm gauge and combining the lowest magnetic losses with high strength.

Charlotte Daugu, sales director of electrical steels, ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, said, “The upcoming launch of our new electrical steels plant at Mardyck in France, alongside our existing Saint-Chély-d’Apcher facility, will significantly increase our electrical steels production capacity.” The new electrical steel lines at Mardyck will annually produce 170,000 mt of non-oriented electrical steel.


Tags: Luxembourg European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal's net profit rises sharply in H1 2025, growth expected despite tariff pressure

31 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal reports Q1 results, iron ore shipments remain strong

30 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal: Green transition faces technical and economic uncertainties

21 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal achieves higher net profit in 2024

06 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and HP collaborate on steel additive manufacturing

12 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal's sales revenue falls in Jan-Sept amid lower prices

07 Nov | Steel News

ABB partners with ArcelorMittal to lower environmental impact of power distribution systems

21 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to supply low-carbon steel to Velux

16 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal launches HyMatch® steel for hydrogen pipeline construction

02 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal's net profit and sales revenue drops in H1

01 Aug | Steel News