ArcelorMittal to introduce its latest generation of electrical steels

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products is set to showcase its latest generation of electrical steels and a brand-new tailor-made services package at Coiltech Italia 2025 on September 17-18 in Italy. With e-mobility and industrial applications growing rapidly, ArcelorMittal is reinforcing its market leadership through product innovation, expanded capacity, and advanced customer support services.

ArcelorMittal will highlight its upgraded non-oriented electrical steels, notably its upgraded high polarization grades, self-bonding varnish coating solutions and its latest low-loss iCARe® 420Save grades. The next generation of iCARe 420Save grades is scheduled to come onstream in 2026, extending to 0.2 mm gauge and combining the lowest magnetic losses with high strength.

Charlotte Daugu, sales director of electrical steels, ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, said, “The upcoming launch of our new electrical steels plant at Mardyck in France, alongside our existing Saint-Chély-d’Apcher facility, will significantly increase our electrical steels production capacity.” The new electrical steel lines at Mardyck will annually produce 170,000 mt of non-oriented electrical steel.