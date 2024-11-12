ArcelorMittal and HP collaborate on steel additive manufacturing

Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with US-based printing company HP to advance the field of steel additive manufacturing.

The collaboration will focus on adopting a holistic approach to unlock a range of accessible parts for 3D printing, particularly in the automotive sector, and developing steels with unmatched properties that are impossible with conventional manufacturing. ArcelorMittal will use HP’s cutting-edge Metal Jet S100 technology to develop steel additive manufacturing.