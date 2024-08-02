 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal launches HyMatch® steel for hydrogen pipeline construction

Friday, 02 August 2024 11:40:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced that it has launched a new steel product under the brand HyMatch® steel for the construction of hydrogen pipelines.

“While we have been producing line pipe steel for many decades, the new challenge the energy transition brings to pipelines is to safely transport H2 and CO2. We are therefore using our R&D and engineering expertise to develop the steel grades needed in these new applications and are excited to be working with a number of different partners to trial our newest steel grades for the planned hydrogen pipelines,” Laurent Plasman, CMO Industry, ArcelorMittal Europe -Flat Products, said. The EU has a production target of 10 million mt of renewable hydrogen by 2030.

ArcelorMittal is carrying out research programs for the use of steel in hydrogen infrastructure at a number of its production sites.


