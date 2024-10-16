ArcelorMittal to supply low-carbon steel to Velux

Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement with Denmark-based roof window, sun tunnel and related accessories manufacturer Velux Group to supply low-carbon emission steel. This agreement will contribute to the partnership between the companies that was agreed in 2023 to lower the carbon footprint of the steels used in VELUX roof windows by up to 70 percent, compared with conventionally produced steel.

With the new agreement, Velux will gradually increase its order intake so that by 2025 XCarb® will be used in several steel components for VELUX roof windows, replacing the conventionally produced steel that was previously used.

XCarb® is manufactured with a minimum of 75 percent recycled steel and by using 100 percent renewable electricity.