ABB partners with ArcelorMittal to lower environmental impact of power distribution systems

Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced that it has partnered with Switzerland-based energy and automation technology provider ABB to lower the environmental impact of power distribution systems. ABB uses ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® steel made with high levels of recycled steel and 100 percent renewable energy for its Kabeldon power distribution system.

With the use of XCarb® steel, the carbon footprint of key electrification equipment is reduced by 29 percent. The XCarb® steel supplied to ABB includes steel coated with Magnelis® for corrosion resistance, as well as cold rolled steel.

ABB aims to have 80 percent of its products and systems meet its circularity requirements by 2030.