﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Aperam posts higher sales revenues for Q1, EBITDA hits record level

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 14:53:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €187 million, compared to a net profit of €438 million in the previous quarter and a net profit of €116 million in the first quarter of the previous year. In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €2.26 billion, rising by 62.5 percent quarter on quarter and by 93.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Aperam’s EBITDA increased by 5.2 percent from the previous quarter and was up by 107.4 percent year on year to €363 million.

In the given quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments rose by 58.7 percent quarter on quarter and were up by 36.5 percent year on year to 673,000 mt, due to seasonally strong stainless sales in Europe.

According to the statement, Aperam achieved its fifth successive adjusted EBITDA record in the first quarter. The company’s EBITDA in the second quarter this year is expected at a higher level compared to the first quarter.


Tags: Luxembourg European Union fin. Reports 

Similar articles

05 May

ArcelorMittal sees higher net profit and sales revenues in Q1
29 Apr

Tenaris sees higher sales revenues in Q1, expects further increase in Q2
18 Feb

Tenaris sees higher sales revenues in 2021
14 Feb

Aperam posts higher sales revenues and profit for 2021, higher EBITDA expected for Q1
10 Feb

ArcelorMittal posts net profit and higher EBITDA for 2021
12 Nov

Aperam’s sales revenues up in Jan-Sept, higher EBITDA expected for Q4
11 Nov

ArcelorMittal posts net profit for Jan-Sept, outlook still positive
03 Aug

Aperam’s sales revenues up 31 percent in H1
29 Jul

ArcelorMittal posts net profit in H1, representing strongest half year performance since 2008
06 May

ArcelorMittal’s net profit nearly doubles in Q1 from Q4 level