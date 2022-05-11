Aperam posts higher sales revenues for Q1, EBITDA hits record level

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 14:53:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €187 million, compared to a net profit of €438 million in the previous quarter and a net profit of €116 million in the first quarter of the previous year. In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €2.26 billion, rising by 62.5 percent quarter on quarter and by 93.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Aperam’s EBITDA increased by 5.2 percent from the previous quarter and was up by 107.4 percent year on year to €363 million.

In the given quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments rose by 58.7 percent quarter on quarter and were up by 36.5 percent year on year to 673,000 mt, due to seasonally strong stainless sales in Europe.

According to the statement, Aperam achieved its fifth successive adjusted EBITDA record in the first quarter. The company’s EBITDA in the second quarter this year is expected at a higher level compared to the first quarter.