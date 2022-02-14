Aperam posts higher sales revenues and profit for 2021, higher EBITDA expected for Q1

Monday, 14 February 2022 14:53:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, Aperam reported a net profit of €438 million, compared to a net profit of €201 million in the third quarter and a net profit of €101 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. In the given quarter, the company’s sales revenues amounted to €1.39 billion, rising by 11 percent quarter on quarter and by 52.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Aperam’s EBITDA increased by 24.1 percent from the previous quarter and was up by 216.5 percent year on year to €345 million. In the given quarter, Aperam’s steel shipments rose by 0.7 percent quarter on quarter to 424,000 mt.

Meanwhile, during the full year, the company’s net profit amounted to €968 million, compared to €175 million in 2020, while its sales revenues amounted to €5.1 billion, up 40.7 percent year on year. In 2021 the company’s EBITDA rose by 261.7 percent year on year to €1.06 billion. In the same period, Aperam’s steel shipments increased by 8.4 percent year on year to 1.82 million mt.

The company’s EBITDA in the first quarter this year is expected at a slightly higher level compared to the fourth quarter.