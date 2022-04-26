Anyang Steel registers net loss of RMB 543 million in Q1

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 10:28:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Anyang Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 8.459 billion ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter of the current year, down 19.32 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 543 million ($83 million), shifting from a net profit of RMB 210 million in the same period last year.

The company said the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter exerted a negative impact on its performance in the given period.

$1 = RMB 6.559