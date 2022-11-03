﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Anyang Steel posts net loss of RMB 1.859 billion for Jan-Sept

Thursday, 03 November 2022 14:42:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Anyang Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 29.846 billion ($4.1 billion) in the first nine months of the current year, down 21.04 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 1.859 billion ($0.14 billion), shifting from a net profit of RMB 1.03 billion in the same period last year.

The company stated that the repeated outbreaks of Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine negatively affected its performance in the given period.

$1 = RMB 7.2472


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Xinyu Steel posts net profit of RMB 1.556 billion for Jan-Sept

03 Nov | Steel News

Bayi Steel posts net loss of RMB 612 million for Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

Chongqing Steel sees net loss of RMB 788 million in July-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

Nanjing Steel’s net profit down 43.02 percent in Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

CISA: Gross profits of Chinese steelmakers down 71.34% in Jan-Sept

01 Nov | Steel News

Shandong Steel’s net profit declines by 90.63 percent in Jan-Sept

31 Oct | Steel News

Valin Steel posts net profit of RMB 5.131 billion for Jan-Sept

31 Oct | Steel News

Baogang reports net loss of RMB 746 million for Jan-Sept

28 Oct | Steel News

Liuzhou Steel posts net loss of RMB 2.591 billion for Jan-Sept

28 Oct | Steel News

Shagang’s net profit down 48.47 percent in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News