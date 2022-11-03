Anyang Steel posts net loss of RMB 1.859 billion for Jan-Sept

Thursday, 03 November 2022 14:42:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Anyang Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 29.846 billion ($4.1 billion) in the first nine months of the current year, down 21.04 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 1.859 billion ($0.14 billion), shifting from a net profit of RMB 1.03 billion in the same period last year.

The company stated that the repeated outbreaks of Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine negatively affected its performance in the given period.

$1 = RMB 7.2472