Ansteel’s net profit down 1.2 percent in Q1

Thursday, 26 May 2022 10:35:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 34.927 billion ($5.2 billion) in the first quarter this year, up 9.77 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.482 billion ($0.22 billion), down 1.2 percent year on year.

In the first quarter of the current year, the company continued to promote reform and innovation and optimize production costs amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

$1 = RMB 6.6766