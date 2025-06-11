Ansteel wins tender to supply medium steel plate for Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel has successfully won the tender to supply 20,000 mt of medium steel plate for the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge.

The Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge is part of NanTong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High-speed Railway, which will become an important transport artery in the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) region and is of great significance in improving the structural layout of the YRD regional road network and promoting the integrated development of the YRD.

The Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge is 29.2 km long, with a 350 km per hour double-lane track, which is the longest high-speed railway cross-sea bridge under construction in the world, being built with the highest construction standards.

Ansteel won the tender with its strong research and development capability, and its stable and reliable product quality.