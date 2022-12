Friday, 30 December 2022 10:18:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has announced in an online press release on the first anniversary of its merger with Benxi Iron and Steel that its crude steel production capacity has reached 63 million mt as of December 20 this year.

Ansteel Group aims to realize a crude steel production capacity of 70 million mt by 2025.