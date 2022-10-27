Ansteel estimates net loss of RMB 1.523 billion for July-Sept

Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:41:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning province-based Chinese steel producer Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that it is expects to post a net loss of RMB 1.523 billion ($0.21 billion) for the July-September period this year, shifting from a net profit of RMB 2.327 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, it is expected that its net profit in the first nine month will amount to RMB 193 million ($27 million), down 97.44 percent year on year.

The increasing raw material prices - including prices of coking coal, coke, alloys and scrap - contributed to the declines in net profit in the first nine months. Meanwhile, the demand from downstream users has been slack amid repeated outbreaks of Covid-19, also negatively affecting the company’s performance.