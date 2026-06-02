Annual performance of the Chilean economy declined in April

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy declined by 1.2 percent in April 2026 compared with April 2025, as indicated by the IMACEC index, Chile’s key economic indicator.

The production of goods declined by 5.4 percent, mining activities dropped 11.8 percent, the manufacturing industry declined by 0.4 percent, trading activities increased by 2.1 percent, while the services sector grew by 2.1 percent.

In a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index increased in April by 0.1 percent from March.

During this period, goods production increased by 1.2 percent, mining activities rose by 0.8 percent, the manufacturing industry increased by 2.3 percent, trading activities slipped by 1 percent, while the services sector declined by 0.2 percent.

The monthly IMACEC index of economic activity serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP). It is produced on the first business day of the month, with a lag of about 31 days.