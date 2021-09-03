﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 19.25 percent in August

Friday, 03 September 2021 11:12:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year the consumer price index (CPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 1.12 percent month on month, while annual inflation increased to 19.25 percent.

Among the main product groups, the highest month-on-month increase was seen in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group with 3.18 percent, while the highest year-on-year increase was registered in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group with 29.0 percent.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  economics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Sep

Moody’s raises Turkey’s growth forecast for 2021
01 Sep

Turkey’s economy grows by 21.7 percent in Q2
24 Aug

Borusan Mannesmann’s sales revenues up 79.3 percent in H1
17 Aug

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 31.4 percent in January-July
16 Aug

Turkish motor vehicle output up 10.7 percent in January-July