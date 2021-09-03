Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 19.25 percent in August

Friday, 03 September 2021 11:12:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year the consumer price index (CPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 1.12 percent month on month, while annual inflation increased to 19.25 percent.

Among the main product groups, the highest month-on-month increase was seen in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group with 3.18 percent, while the highest year-on-year increase was registered in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group with 29.0 percent.