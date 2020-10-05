﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 11.75 percent in September

Monday, 05 October 2020 16:49:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year the consumer price index (CPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 0.97 percent month on month, while annual inflation increased to 11.75 percent.

Among the main product groups, the highest month-on-month increase was seen in the household goods group with 3.02 percent, while the highest year-on-year increase was registered in the miscellaneous goods and services group with 25.17 percent.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  economics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Oct

Turkish metal producers' domestic sales prices up 5.74% in Sept from Aug
02  Oct

Turkey’s scrap imports in August increase by 16 percent from July
16  Sep

Turkey's basic metal output up five percent in July from June
11  Sep

Turkey's CRC imports up 19.5 percent in January-July
08  Sep

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.3 percent in January-July