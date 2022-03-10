Anhui Masteel expects 168.89 percent rise in net profit for 2021

Thursday, 10 March 2022 10:57:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Anhui Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ma’anshan Iron and Steel (Masteel) has issued its preliminary financial report for 2021, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 113.851 billion ($18.0 billion) in the given year, up 39.5 percent year on year, while its net profit reached RMB 5.332 billion ($0.84 billion) - higher than the initial expectations of RMB 4.268 billion - up 168.89 percent year on year.

In 2021, Masteel Group’s pig iron output amounted to 18.23 million mt, down 1.7 percent year on year.