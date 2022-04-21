Anglo American’s iron ore output down 18.5 percent in Q1

Thursday, 21 April 2022 15:43:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that it produced 13.16 million mt of iron ore in the first quarter of 2022, decreasing by 18.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and down by 12.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 21.4 percent year on year to 8.29 million mt, reflecting the impact of higher-than-average rainfall. In the given quarter, production at Sishen was 5.8 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 2.5 million mt. In the first quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine decreased by nine percent year on year to 9.3 million mt, reflecting logistic constraints and lower production.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 4.87 million mt in the first quarter, down 13.2 percent year on year, due to lower plant availability impacted by unplanned maintenance and the heavy rainfall experienced during the quarter.

Besides, Anglo American’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 2.22 million mt in the first quarter, falling by 32.1 percent year on year, due to the delayed longwall move at Moranbah owing to challenging geological conditions in the previous panel.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2022 is at 60-64 million mt, compared to the previous guidance of 63-67 million mt.