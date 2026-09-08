Al Jazeera Steel establishes two subsidiaries to expand US operations

Oman-based steel pipes and tubes producer Al Jazeera Steel Products has completed the establishment of two wholly owned subsidiaries in the US, strengthening its direct corporate presence in one of its key international markets, according to media reports. The move follows approval granted by the company's board of directors in February this year.

The new structure consists of Jazz Steel Holding Inc, a US corporation with initial capital of $2 million, which is wholly owned by Al Jazeera Steel Products. The second company, Jazz Steel Products LLC, has been established with capital of $1.5 million and is wholly owned by Jazz Steel Holding.

New entities to support Al Jazeera Steel's US business

According to the company, the two entities are intended to support and facilitate its international operations and ongoing business activities in the United States. Al Jazeera Steel had first announced plans to establish the subsidiaries in February 2026.

The US is already an important export market for Al Jazeera Steel, which supplies tubular products and other steel products to more than 25 countries.

The company operates a 600,000 mt per year tubes and merchant bar production complex in Sohar Industrial City, comprising 300,000 mt per year of tube capacity and 300,000 mt per year of merchant bar capacity.