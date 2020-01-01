﻿
English
 | Login 
< Tube and Pipe

Welded Tube of Canada announces $160/nt HSS increase, US mills expected to follow

Welded Tube of Canada today announced they’d be raising prices on HSS tubing by $8 cwt. ($176/mt or $160/nt), and sources believe

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.