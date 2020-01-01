﻿
English
 | Login 
< Tube and Pipe

US import J55 ERW OCTG casing from Korea jump upward

SteelOrbis has learned that pricing for US import J55 ERW OCTG casing from South Korea has jumped since our last report on April 23.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.