﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Tube and Pipe

US HSS prices jump upward after last week’s increase

With widespread belief that domestic scrap prices will firm during this month’s buy cycle, US domestic steelmakers wasted no time raising prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
02 Sep 20 Ex-China welded pipes prices rise due to higher costs
01 Sep 20 US HSS prices jump upward after last week’s increase
28 Aug 20 Welded pipe prices stable in Turkey
27 Aug 20 US energy pipe stable, but flexible
27 Aug 20 More US HSS price increases announced

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 2.58
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 2.63
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 1.51
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0.56
HRC FOB China, $/mt 1.92
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HRC FOB CIS 1.03
HRC imports CFR Turkey 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -2.68
Welded Pipes FOB China 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish HRC Index 1.37
China HRC export index 0.97
Black Sea HRC Export Index 0.84
Turkish HDG Index -2.94
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.