﻿
English
 | Login 
< Tube and Pipe

US HSS price increase “melts away”

Last week, US HSS tube mills, Hannah Steel Corporation, EXLTUBE, Atlas Tube, announced an immediate price hike of $3.75 cwt. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.