﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills raise domestic scrap prices amid various factors

The local Turkish scrap market has increased today, September 29. Several Turkish mills have raised their prices by a range of ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.