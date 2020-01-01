﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Non-Australian coking coal prices almost stabilize in China

Import quotations in China have edged up slightly for premium hard coking coal and have remained stable for hard coking coal.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.