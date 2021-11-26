﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal prices in China down sharply, together with coke prices

During the week ending November 26, import quotations for coking coal in China have moved down sharply from the previous high levels.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.