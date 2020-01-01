﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Weaker demand sentiment again puts pressure on China’s billet imports

Sentiment has worsened again as rebar prices have been gradually going down and local billet demand has been showing signs of weakening.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.