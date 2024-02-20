Italy’s Feralpi Group to meet construction sector’s carbon-reduced rebar demand

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 15:16:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it has modernized Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group’s rebar mill in Lonato for environmentally-friendly rebar production. Following the modernization, Feralpi has produced its first carbon-reduced billets and will be able to meet the construction industry's growing demand for carbon-reduced rebar to enable construction projects with a low-carbon footprint.

To reduce carbon emissions in the furnace area, the billet reheating furnace of rolling mill No. 1 has been replaced with induction furnaces. This modernization makes it possible to reduce the carbon footprint of the entire rebar mill at Feralpi’s Lonato site.

Feralpi has an annual production capacity of 3.2 million mt of rebar and wire rod.