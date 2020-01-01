﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

US import wire rod prices trend up despite unchanged demand

Although there has not been any measurable increase in demand for US import wire rod, offer prices are up this week in ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.