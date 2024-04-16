US wire rod imports down 5.5 percent in February

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 20:42:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 75,315 mt in February 2024, down 5.5 percent from January but up 7.3 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $69.2 million in February 2024, compared to $70.4 million in January and $67.1 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in February, with 34,154 mt, compared to 31,533 mt in January and 24,902 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported wire rod in February include Ukraine, with 13,751 mt; Egypt, with 8,459 mt; Japan, with 8,037 mt; and Brazil, with 4,523 mt.