﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Asian billet market recovers as more deals at higher prices done to China

The situation in the import billet market in Asia has visibly improved by Wednesday, July 7, following more deals signed with China at higher prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.