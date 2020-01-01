﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated steel up again mainly due to active exports

The positive price trend in Turkish coated steel market has once again failed to come to a halt and the offers have risen by another $40-50/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.