﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Spot flat prices collapse in Turkey due to drop in lira rate

Domestic traders in Turkey have provided significant discounts in their flats ex-warehouse prices, partly due to the fall in the mills’

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.