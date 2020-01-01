﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstals hits new high in HRC export sales prices

Russia’s Severstal has almost closed April production sales amid high demand, but also due to limited allocation.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.