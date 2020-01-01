﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Offers for slabs jump by up to $100/mt in Asia, trying to catch up with HRC rises

Import slab prices have increased rapidly over the past week with deal prices adding $40-45/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.