﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indicative coated steel prices in Turkey rise further, demand strong

The flat steel market in Turkey has remained positive with hot rolled coil prices having reached a new high.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.