﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import plate prices continue falling in Turkey

Foreign steel plate suppliers to the Turkish market have once again decreased their offers over the week, trying to be competitive in finding orders.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.