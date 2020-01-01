﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Exporters fail to provide lower slab prices in Asia

Despite the bearish mood in the HRC segment in Asia, most major slab exporters have declined to provide lower prices to buyers in the region.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.